MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 17 January 2025

Russia communicated 16 Indians serving in Russian military missing, says Ministry of External Affairs

The MEA said 12 Indians working with the Russian military have died so far

PTI Published 17.01.25, 05:17 PM
Randhir Jaiswal

Randhir Jaiswal PTI

Russia has communicated to India that 16 Indians, who were serving in the Russian military, are missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The MEA said 12 Indians working with the Russian military have died so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There have been 126 cases (of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army). Of these 126 cases, 96 people have returned to India and have been discharged from the Russian armed forces," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Also Read

"Eighteen Indian nationals in the Russian Army remain and out of them, the whereabouts of 16 individuals are not known," he said.

"The Russian side has categorised them as missing.... We are seeking an early release and repatriation of those who remain," Jaiswal said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Indians Russian Army
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Theft was only motive, Mumbai safest city, say ministers

One person detained, police tracking one more person as MahaYuti leaders battle chorus that India’s financial capital has become unsafe
Saif Ali Khan.
Quote left Quote right

Saif had 3 injuries. He is doing fine now and has been moved to a special room from ICU

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT