RSS leader's son shot dead in Ferozepur, BJP alleges collapse of law and order under AAP

Naveen Arora, 32, a shopkeeper and son of local RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, was shot dead by two unidentified attackers on a motorcycle in Ferozepur on Saturday.

Naveen, who also served as an RSS volunteer, was returning home from his shop near Sadhu Chand Chowk when the assailants opened fire at point-blank range. He was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack has sent shockwaves through the city, raising questions about the state’s ability to protect its citizens. His father Baldev Raj Arora has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for many years.

Also Read Hindustan is a Hindu nation, that is the basics and that will never change

Naveen’s grandfather, the late Dina Nath, had been a senior RSS leader in Ferozepur.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targeted the AAP government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order. “This incident once again exposed the collapse of law and order under the AAP,” he said in a post on X and a statement.

Jakhar alleged that gangsters are running a parallel government in Punjab. “People of Punjab are being forced to live in an atmosphere of fear, while the AAP government has completely failed to maintain law and order and security for the citizens,” he said.

He added, “Claiming that people are receiving threats and extortion calls every day, anti-social elements no longer fear the government because those running it lack even the basic understanding of governance.”

Police, including SSP Bhupinder Singh, are scanning CCTV footage to identify the attackers. Ranbir Singh Bhullar, AAP MLA from Ferozepur City, assured Naveen’s family of strict action against the accused.

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma said the murder was not an isolated incident.

“A spree of murders and crimes targeting businessmen, athletes, youth, and common people raises serious questions about the incompetent working style of the Punjab government,” he said.

Sharma added, “This incident shows how the morale of criminals has soared under the current government. People in Punjab no longer feel safe.” He warned that the BJP would continue its fight against “this rising wave of crime and will keep demanding strict measures to restore peace and security in the state.”