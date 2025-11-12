Govt finally spells it out, calls Delhi car blast a ‘terrorist incident’; PM chairs high-level meet

The government on Wednesday declared the car explosion outside Delhi’s Red Fort a “terrorist incident” and ordered a no-delay probe to track down and punish those responsible.

The directive came straight from the top, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Union Cabinet meeting hours after returning from Bhutan, calling for the investigation to be handled with “utmost urgency and professionalism.”

“The perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors must be identified and brought to justice without delay,” the Cabinet resolution mentioned. The government said it is “closely monitoring” the situation at the highest levels.

The powerful blast, which ripped through the Red Fort area two days ago, killed 12 people and injured several others. The explosion, caused by an explosives-laden car, has shaken the capital’s sense of security.

Eight individuals, including three doctors, were arrested after security agencies uncovered an inter-state “white-collar” terror module.

The Cabinet began its meeting with a two-minute silence for the victims, calling the attack a “senseless act of violence.” It condemned the “dastardly and cowardly act” and expressed “heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

PM Modi, who went straight to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital upon his return to meet the injured, later chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation.

“The investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism,” the resolution said, emphasising India’s “unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

The Cabinet praised the quick response of security forces, emergency workers, and ordinary citizens who stepped in. “Their dedication and sense of duty are deeply commendable,” it said.

Information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, reading out the resolution, said, “The Cabinet also recorded its appreciation for the statements of solidarity and support from many governments around the world.”

Even as the investigation intensifies, the government said its focus remains on justice and the safety of every Indian.

The Cabinet also reaffirmed the government's steadfast resolve to safeguard the lives and well-being of all Indians, consistent with its enduring commitment to national security and the safety of every citizen.