Red Fort car blast probe expands; multiple doctors detained in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi

Investigations into the Red Fort blast and the recently uncovered “white collar terror module” have widened, with multiple detentions across Haryana, Punjab and Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Among those detained are three doctors linked to Haryana’s Al Falah University, including two who were close associates of Dr Umar Nabi — the assistant professor who was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the Delhi Police Special Cell, along with central agencies, conducted coordinated raids on Friday night in Haryana’s Dhauj, Nuh and adjoining areas, leading to the detention of three individuals.

“The detentions were made during coordinated raids conducted on Friday night by the Delhi Police Special Cell and central agencies in Haryana's Dhauj, Nuh, and adjoining areas,” officials said.

Sources said the Special Cell, assisted by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, detained two doctors from Al Falah University — Mohammad and Mustakim — in Nuh.

“The two were allegedly in touch with Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who has been arrested in connection with the wider probe into a 'white collar' terror module. They were also close friends of Dr Umar Nabi,” the sources said.

Investigators revealed that one of the detained doctors had travelled to Delhi on the day of the blast to appear for an interview at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

“Initial interrogation revealed that one of the detained doctors was in Delhi on the day of the blast. He came to the national capital to appear for an interview at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS),” they said.

Both Mohammad and Mustakim are now being questioned further to determine the extent of their association with Ganaie and whether they played any role in the broader conspiracy.

“Further questioning of Mohammad and Mustakim is underway to ascertain the extent of their association with Dr Ganaie and whether they had any role in the wider conspiracy being probed,” sources added.

In a parallel move, agencies detained another man from Nuh, identified as Dinesh alias ‘Dabbu’, on charges of selling fertilisers without a license.

Officials said, “It is being probed if his activities extended beyond illegal trade.”

This comes amid findings that members of the terror module “pooled around Rs 26 lakh and spent Rs 3 lakh to purchase NPK fertiliser, which is used to make IEDs.”

Police are examining whether Dinesh supplied the fertiliser to the accused.

Meanwhile, officials also disclosed that another Al Falah University doctor, Dr Shaheen Sayeed — already arrested in connection with the module — had recently applied for a passport.

“Police verification was conducted for her application on November 3 at room number 29 of the university hostel and officers also photographed her as part of the routine procedure,” they said.

Agencies are now checking if her application has any link to the ongoing investigation.

Pathankot surgeon detained

In a related development, agencies have also detained a 45-year-old surgeon from Pathankot for questioning.

“Investigating agencies have detained a doctor from Punjab's Pathankot for questioning in connection with the Delhi blast earlier this week,” police sources said.

The doctor has been working at a private medical college in Pathankot for over two years, but previously served at Al Falah University.

Sources added that the two doctors detained on Friday from Nuh also had educational or professional ties to the university.

“One of the doctors did his apprenticeship at the Al Falah University after completing his MBBS course. His apprenticeship ended on November 2.”

The other, they said, “was a former student of the university and was currently working with a private hospital in Nuh.”

Terror module with interstate links

The probe intensified after agencies on Monday busted a “white collar terror module” with alleged ties to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

The network spanned Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and investigators recovered “2,900 kilograms of explosive substances” while arresting eight individuals, including three Al Falah University doctors.

Hours after that breakthrough, a high-intensity blast tore through a slow-moving car near the crowded Red Fort Metro Station area, killing 13 people and injuring several others.

A DNA test later confirmed that Umar Nabi was driving the vehicle when it exploded.

Sources said investigators have also uncovered evidence that the prime suspects used a Switzerland-based encrypted messaging app to coordinate their activities.

With several arrests already made and more detentions underway, agencies continue to interrogate multiple individuals to map the full extent of the alleged terror network.