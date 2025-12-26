Red Fort blast case: Delhi court extends NIA custody of two accused

A Delhi court on Friday extended the National Investigation Agency’s custody of two accused in the Red Fort blast case, allowing the probe to continue as investigators piece together the events leading up to the attack.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma permitted the NIA to quiz accused Yasir Ahmed Dar for ten more days, while co-accused Dr Bilal Naseer Malla will remain in the agency’s custody for another eight days. Media persons were barred from covering the proceedings.

The Red Fort blast, which took place on November 10, claimed 15 lives.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigations, Umar-un-Nabi, who was driving the explosive-laden car that detonated outside the historic complex, was the alleged planner of the terrorist attack.

The agency arrested Dr Malla in Delhi on December 9, describing him as a "key accused in the conspiracy". According to the NIA investigations, Naseer had knowingly harboured Umar-un-Nabi by providing him logistical support.

He is also accused of destruction of evidence related to the terrorist attack, the agency stated earlier on December 9. Dar was arrested on December 18 as the ninth accused in the case.

A resident of Jammu and Kashmir, he is alleged to have been a close associate of Umar-un-Nabi. So far, the NIA has arrested nine people in connection with the blast.

Those taken into custody include Dr Muzammil Ganaie, Dr Adeel Rather and Dr Shaheen Sayeed.