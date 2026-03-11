MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 11 March 2026

Rahul Gandhi interrupts Lok Sabha debate, says Opposition not allowed to speak

'Whenever we get up to speak, we are stopped. Lok Sabha does not belong to one party but to the entire country' the Congress leader said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 11.03.26, 01:38 PM
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. PTI

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he had been stopped from speaking in the Lok Sabha on multiple occasions, interrupting a debate on a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.

Rahul rose to respond after BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, while speaking in the House, referred to parliamentary procedures and said the leader of the opposition must measure his words carefully, especially on issues of national security.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Whenever we get up to speak, we are stopped. Lok Sabha does not belong to one party but to the entire country," the Congress leader said.

Also Read

Earlier, participating in the debate on the resolution against Birla, Prasad criticised the move to remove the Speaker. He said the motion should not be weaponised to "satisfy" the ego of a leader.

He added that it was painful that the House was discussing the resolution and suggested it was the result of the ego of a leader.

Quoting Practice and Procedures of Parliament, Prasad said the leader of the opposition should measure his words carefully, especially on issues of national security, and that he should eschew partisan politics.

His remarks triggered protests from Opposition benches, leading to loud exchanges in the House. Dilip Saikia, who was chairing the proceedings at the time, later allowed Gandhi to respond to the allegations.

RELATED TOPICS

Lok Sabha Debate
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How US President Donald Trump and his advisers miscalculated Iran’s response to war

Commercial shipping has come to a standstill in the Gulf, oil prices have spiked, and Washington has scrambled to find ways to tamp down an economic crisis that has triggered higher gasoline prices for Americans
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Rest assured, to the American people, the recent increase in oil and gas prices is temporary

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT