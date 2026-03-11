Rahul Gandhi interrupts Lok Sabha debate, says Opposition not allowed to speak

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he had been stopped from speaking in the Lok Sabha on multiple occasions, interrupting a debate on a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.

Rahul rose to respond after BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, while speaking in the House, referred to parliamentary procedures and said the leader of the opposition must measure his words carefully, especially on issues of national security.

"Whenever we get up to speak, we are stopped. Lok Sabha does not belong to one party but to the entire country," the Congress leader said.

Earlier, participating in the debate on the resolution against Birla, Prasad criticised the move to remove the Speaker. He said the motion should not be weaponised to "satisfy" the ego of a leader.

He added that it was painful that the House was discussing the resolution and suggested it was the result of the ego of a leader.

Quoting Practice and Procedures of Parliament, Prasad said the leader of the opposition should measure his words carefully, especially on issues of national security, and that he should eschew partisan politics.

His remarks triggered protests from Opposition benches, leading to loud exchanges in the House. Dilip Saikia, who was chairing the proceedings at the time, later allowed Gandhi to respond to the allegations.