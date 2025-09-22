Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy files FIR after fraudulent call threatens to cut mobile services

Rajya Sabha MP and author Sudha Murthy has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru after receiving a threatening phone call from an unidentified person claiming to represent the telecommunications department.

The incident took place on September 5 when Murthy received a call from a man who alleged that her mobile number was not linked to Aadhaar.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, he further told her that obscene videos of her had been circulated and warned that the department would deactivate her phone services.

Also Read Passion knows no limits: MP Sudha Murthy justifies work week of 70 hours despite controversy

According to the FIR, when Murthy checked the number on True Caller, it appeared under the name “telecom dept”.

Police have registered a case and said that a probe is underway to trace the caller and verify the claims.

Murthy was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in March 2024 by the President in recognition of her contributions to social work, literature and education.

She took oath on March 14 in Parliament House in the presence of her husband N.R. Narayana Murthy, with the ceremony administered by former Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Since becoming a member of the Upper House, she has spoken in favour of initiatives such as the three-language model in the new National Education Policy, citing her own multilingual background.