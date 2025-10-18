MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 October 2025

Rajnath, Yogi flag off first BrahMos missiles made in Lucknow, boost for ‘Make in India’

This state-of-the-art unit, which was inaugurated on May 11, 2025, houses all modern facilities for missile integration, testing and final quality checks

PTI Published 18.10.25, 12:16 PM
Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath witness a demonstration of BrahMos virtual strike through SU-30 at the BrahMos Aerospace unit

Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath witness a demonstration of BrahMos virtual strike through SU-30 at the BrahMos Aerospace unit Screengrab

Lucknow, Oct 18 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit here on Saturday, officials said.

According to an official statement, this is not only a milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) but will also provide a new energy to India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

ADVERTISEMENT

BrahMos Aerospace, the manufacturer of the BrahMos supersonic missile system, has successfully produced the first batch of the missile system from its new integration and test facility in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, the statement said.

This state-of-the-art unit, which was inaugurated on May 11, 2025, houses all modern facilities for missile integration, testing and final quality checks. After successful testing, the missiles are prepared for deployment by the Indian armed forces.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and various officials were present on the occasion.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

BrahMos
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistani airstrikes kill Afghan cricketers, Kabul withdraws from T20 tri-series in protest

The escalation came just hours after a temporary two-day ceasefire expired
Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav
Quote left Quote right

When journalists who tell the truth are in jail, then democracy is in danger

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT