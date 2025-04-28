Rajnath Singh briefs PM Narendra Modi, Parliamentary Committee on Defence to meet

The Parliamentary Committee on Defence is to meet at 3pm Monday after defence minister Rajnath Singh had a 40-minute meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as India weights is response to the massacre in Pahalgam where terrorists slaughtered at least 26 people, mostly tourists.

The parlays come against the backdrop of India taking a number of measures against Pakistan, whom Delhi has blamed for the worst terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in years.

The New York Times, in a report Sunday, said: “...according to four diplomatic officials aware of the discussions, New Delhi appears to be building a case for military action against its neighbour and archenemy.”

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, continuing with their ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, Indian Army officials said Monday.

This was the fourth consecutive night that Pakistan opened small-arms fire along the LoC.

"During the night of April 27-28, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts," PTI quoted a defence spokesperson as saying.

Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively, he added. There were no reports of any casualty.

The Pakistan military has been put on high alert following India's assertion that it would hunt down the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam strike.

On Sunday, the prime minister said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response".

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," Modi said in his Mann ki Baat radio programme.

"The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he promised.

India last Wednesday announced a raft of punitive measures, including the suspension of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, closing of the Attari land-border crossing and the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches.

New Delhi also asked all Pakistanis who entered the country via the Attari land border to leave by May 1.

In its response, Pakistan on Thursday announced shutting its airspace to all Indian airlines and suspended trade with New Delhi, including through third countries.

Pakistan also rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any measures to stop the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the pact would be seen as an "act of war".

(with inputs from PTI)