Rajasthan: District administration bans DJs, loudspeakers and lasers near Ranthambore tiger reserve

Authorities in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district have imposed strict limits on loudspeakers, DJ systems and laser lights around the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, citing risks to wildlife.

In a formal order, District Magistrate Kana Ram said noise from weddings, parties and commercial venues near the park was “adversely impacting wildlife living in the forest area” and breached silence-zone norms.

The order prohibits loudspeakers, DJs and sound-amplifying devices within a 1-km radius of the reserve between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and restricts their use to permissible levels during the day. Laser lights are banned in the same zone without prior approval.

“Ranthambore is home to several rare species. To protect their existence, it is necessary to keep this area safe,” the order said, adding that amplified sound from nearby villages and hotels is harmful to wildlife.

The district administration invoked powers under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and the Rajasthan Noise Control Act, 1963, to enforce the restrictions.

The order warns that violations will lead to seizure of sound systems or laser equipment and legal action against venue owners and operators.

Police and sub-divisional magistrates have been directed to ensure strict compliance.

The directive follows authorities trying to minimise disturbances in and around the Ranthambore reserve, one of India's most important tiger habitats, where conservationists have repeatedly raised concerns about rising noise pollution from tourism and commercial activities. PTI AG ARI

