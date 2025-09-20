Railway staff call for timely pay panel, stage protest in Bhubaneswar

Employees of the East Coast Railway on Friday staged a demonstration demanding the immediate constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

General secretary of the East Coast Railway Shramik Union, P.K. Patsahani, said: “Railway employees are anxiously awaiting the announcement of the 8th CPC. Delay in its formation will create unrest and uncertainty among the workforce. The Railway Board must ensure that the commission is set up well in advance, with effect from January 1, 2026.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of employees held a dharna in front of the East Coast Railway office at Chandrasekharpur.

The association also submitted a memorandum addressed to the chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, listing the employees’ demand.