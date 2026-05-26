Railway Board gives nod to India’s first 10-coach hydrogen train, set for launch soon

The Railway Ministry has granted approval to start operations of the country's first hydrogen-powered 10-coach DEMU train at a maximum speed of 75 kmph between Jind and Sonipat under the Northern Railway zone.

The train will use hydrogen fuel cells to generate power instead of diesel or electricity-based traction.

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Its total power output is 1,200 kilowatts and it will function on Distributed Power Rolling Stock (DPRS) technology, under which power is distributed across the train instead of being concentrated in a single locomotive.

The ministry's approval followed technical sanction from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and safety testing by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS).

The sanction letter, addressed to the General Manager of Northern Railway, directs compliance with the Final Speed Certificate as well as other maintenance norms issued by the RDSO and all safety parameters prescribed by the CCRS.

Officials said the ministry's approval does not mean the immediate start of operations, as several compliance processes and verification stages are yet to be completed.

According to the letter, the General Manager of Northern Railway Zone must submit all compliance reports related to conditions laid down not only by RDSO and CCRS, but also by other statutory authorities such as the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and an international safety certification and inspection organisation.

“PESO has granted a licence for filling and storage of Compressed Hydrogen Gas (CHG) in Hydrogen Storage System from Hydrogen Generation Unit for dispensing purpose as automotive fuel at Jind, Haryana. Compliance of all the conditions/ stipulations as mentioned therein shall be strictly ensured,” the ministry's letter said.

"Various sensors (leak detectors, flame detectors, etc) provided on ground hydrogen production, storage and dispensing facility are prone to failure due to dust accumulation. Necessary schedule for regular clearing shall be ensured for failsafe operation,” it added.

The Northern Railway zone must further ensure proper training and issuance of competency certificates for personnel deployed in critical roles, such as at hydrogen refuelling stations and onboard crew members.

“Since this train has been permitted to operate strictly between the Jind and Sonipat section only and its maintenance facilities have been created at Shakurbasti in Delhi, as per safety protocol, its hydrogen power system will be switched off to bring it to a dead condition, and a diesel locomotive will haul the entire train to Shakurbasti for maintenance,” an official said.

“The sanction of Rolling Stock has been processed for operation over a dedicated section Jind-Sonipat only, whereas the scheduled maintenance of the Trainset has been planned at Shakurbasti. Necessary authorisation for movement of the trainset from Jind-Shakurbasti-Jind in dead condition (Hauled by Loco) shall be ensured in accordance with extant codal provisions,” the Ministry’s letter said.

Due to safety considerations, the Ministry has directed that for the initial three months, the train will be accompanied by trained technical staff with competency in hydrogen trainsets to attend to en-route technical issues.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.