Amidst fuel shortage fear, panic buying triggers long queues in Tamil Nadu

Long queues of motorists were seen outside petrol stations across Tamil Nadu on Thursday as panic buying took hold of several cities, triggered by a worsening shortage of commercial LPG that has already forced numerous eateries to shut down or drastically reduce their menus.

While oil marketing companies and state government officials have repeatedly assured the public that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel, the sight of dry outlets in the commercial gas sector has sparked widespread anxiety.

Residents in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai reported waiting for over 45 minutes to fill their vehicle tanks, with some carrying additional containers despite regulations against the practice.

At suburban Tambaram, a senior citizen who did not wish to be named, said that he returned without filling his two-wheeler fuel tank seeing long queues in the two fuel pumps operating in his locality. "It looked like a wait of a minimum half an hour, so I just left," he said.

The hospitality sector remains the hardest hit by the ongoing fuel volatility. The Tamil Nadu Hotels Association has indicated that thousands of small and medium-sized restaurants are badly hit by the situation. Many iconic establishments in the state capital have stopped serving fuel-intensive dishes like dosa and fried rice to conserve their dwindling gas stocks, opting instead for simple steamed items.

In several neighbourhoods, restaurant owners have placed boards at their entrances announcing temporary holidays due to the non-availability of commercial cylinders.

The crisis has also spilled over into the transport sector, particularly affecting gas-run auto-rickshaws. Nearly a quarter of the auto fleet in Chennai remained off the roads on Thursday as drivers spent hours waiting at the few functional dispensing stations. Those still plying have reportedly hiked fares significantly to compensate for the long waiting periods.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu lashed out at the Central Government, accusing it of creating an artificial scarcity to benefit private interests. Speaking to reporters, Appavu questioned the "contradictory statements" emerging from New Delhi.

He noted that just four days ago, the Centre claimed there were sufficient stocks of gas, petrol, and diesel to last 30 days with no impending issues.

"Just four days ago, the Union government said there is enough gas, petrol, and diesel for 30 days and there is no problem. Where is that gas that was there for a month? Where is the diesel? Where is the petrol....truly, there is no real shortage; they are creating a shortage," Appavu alleged.

Chief minister M. K. Stalin had reached out to the Centre on March 11 seeking urgent intervention to stabilise the supply chain, which has been disrupted by tensions in West Asia. Government sources stated that while domestic cooking gas for households is being prioritised, the commercial supply remains under severe pressure.

Local authorities have been directed to monitor fuel bunks to prevent hoarding and to dispel rumours of a petrol price hike, which has added to the frenzy at the pumps.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.