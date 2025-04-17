MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rahul Gandhi slams govt over 'inhumane' working conditions of loco pilots

Accusing the government of ignoring their basic demands an forming a committee "only for show," the Congress MP said the refusal to grant even essential breaks was inhumane and unacceptable

Our Web Desk Published 17.04.25, 02:50 PM
Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi. PTI picture.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the government over the working conditions of loco pilots, saying that being made to work in "inhumane" conditions is not only an injustice to them but also playing with the safety of crores of passengers who travel by trains.

Gandhi also shared a media report on X which claimed that Railways rejected the demand for a break and women staff were quoted as saying that they had to do eight hours duty without a toilet facility.

"Last year, when I met the railway loco pilots, I was deeply worried to know their conditions -- 14-hour shifts, continuous night duty, no adequate rest, no food break and no toilet facilities," Gandhi said.

"After accidents, the railway shrugs off the responsibility by calling it 'human error', but does not explain how the employees are made to work in an inhumane manner," the former Congress president said.

Accusing the government of ignoring their basic demands an forming a committee "only for show," the Congress MP said the refusal to grant even essential breaks was inhumane and unacceptable.

Their basic demands were fixed working hours and a better environment but the government formed a committee just for show and there was no intention to find a solution, he alleged.

"Now even demands like food and toilet breaks have been rejected saying that 'it is not practical'. This is not only an injustice to the loco pilots, but also playing with the safety of crores of passengers who travel by trains," Gandhi said.

"This is a fight for justice and we are with the loco pilots in this - as long as the government remains deaf, we will keep raising our voice," he said.

Further, Gandhi vowed to continue supporting the loco pilots and raising the issue until the government takes meaningful action.

Rahul Gandhi Loco Pilot Indian Railways
