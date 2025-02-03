MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 03 February 2025

Neither UPA nor NDA has given a clear-cut answer to youth on unemployment: Rahul Gandhi

More details awaited

Our Web Desk Published 03.02.25, 02:26 PM
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi PTI

  • Neither UPA nor NDA has given a clear-cut answer to youth on unemployment: Rahul Gandhi
  • PM Narendra Modi tried and conceptually 'Make in India' was a good idea but it is clear that he failed: Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • We have as a country failed in organising production and handed it over to the Chinese: Rahul Gandhi in LS.
  • I heard pretty much the same address this time as the one delivered last time and the time before that: Rahul Gandhi on President's address.
  • Same laundry list of things government has done: LoP Rahul Gandhi in LS on President's address.

This is a breaking news. Please refresh the page for latest updates.

RELATED TOPICS

Rahul Gandhi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Voices from poll-bound Delhi: Trust missing in riot-scarred areas, young want pollution fight

Some credit AAP for improving public services, others believe it has focused too much on freebies; in areas scarred by the 2020 riots, things have permanently changed
Muhammad Yunus
Quote left Quote right

Bangladesh belongs to all of us and is a safe place for all people regardless of religion or caste

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT