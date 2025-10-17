'Dalit oppression at its peak': Rahul Gandhi visits Hariom Valmiki’s family in Rae Bareli

1 7 LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of late Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit man allegedly lynched in Raebareli, in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. (Pictures: Social media)

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met the family of Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit villager lynched by villagers in Raebareli, and said the brutal murder has "shaken the conscience of the entire nation."

He accused the Uttar Pradesh government of attempting to intimidate the victim's family and criticised what he called the administration’s failure to protect Dalits.

Rahul spent about 25 minutes with the family in Fatehpur district, speaking with Hariom’s father Gangadeen, brother Shivam, and sister Kusum, offering condolences and support.

2 7 Rahul Gandhi meets family of Dalit man allegedly lynched in Rae Bareli.

In a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The brutal murder of Hariom Valmiki has shaken the conscience of the entire nation. There was a question in his family's eyes along with pain: Is being a Dalit still a deadly crime in this country?"

He added, "The administration in Uttar Pradesh is busy intimidating the victim's family. They even tried to prevent the family from meeting me. This is the same failure of the system -- which, every time, shields the perpetrators and puts the victim in the dock."

Maintaining that "justice cannot be put under house arrest," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the BJP government must end pressure on the victim's family and ensure the harshest punishment for the culprits.

"I stand firmly with Hariom Valmiki's family and every exploited, deprived, and vulnerable citizen of the country. This fight is not just for Hariom – it is for every voice that refuses to bow to injustice," he said.

3 7 Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of late Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit man allegedly lynched in Raebareli, in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Later speaking to reporters, Rahul charged, "Dalit oppression is at its peak under this government." He also cited the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) figures showing that Uttar Pradesh leads the country in cases of Dalit persecution.

Sharing details of the meeting, the Congress party posted on X in Hindi, "Leader of the Opposition Shri@RahulGandhi met with the family of Shri Hariom Valmiki in Fatehpur and shared their grief. A few days ago, Hariom, a Dalit, was brutally beaten to death. His family is in immense pain and is waiting for justice."

The party added, "What happened to Hariom Valmiki is a grave offence against the Constitution of this country. Such a shallow ideology is a blot on society. We will continue to fight against this injustice and oppression. This country will be governed by Baba Saheb's Constitution, not by 'Manuvaad'."

4 7 Rahul Gandhi meets family of Dalit man allegedly lynched in Rae Bareli.

Ahead of Rahul’s visit, his security was tight, with the lane leading to Valmiki's house barricaded.

Hours before the meeting, victim’s brother Shivam Valmiki allegedly released a video stating that Rahul should not use the visit for political purposes.

"We are satisfied with the government and do not need politics here," Shivam was seen saying.

5 7 Rahul Gandhi meets family of Dalit man allegedly lynched in Rae Bareli.

The Congress claimed the video was an attempt by the BJP to create pressure and manipulate the situation.

Hariom Valmiki (40) was allegedly lynched on October 2 during a night vigil after villagers mistook him for a thief amid rumours that a gang was using drones to mark houses for robberies.

The incident sparked widespread outrage, with Opposition parties, including Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing the BJP government of failing to protect Dalits and curb mob violence.

6 7 Rahul Gandhi meets family of Dalit man allegedly lynched in Rae Bareli.

Following the attack, police registered a case and have so far arrested 14 people, including the main accused, who was held after an encounter on October 10. Five policemen, including two sub-inspectors, were suspended for alleged lapses in handling the case.

Rahul Gandhi landed at Chakeri airport and travelled about 80 km by road to Fatehpur to meet the family. Ahead of his visit, the government issued an offer letter to Hariom’s sister, Kusum, for a contractual post as a staff nurse at Fatehpur Medical College.

7 7 Rahul Gandhi meets family of Dalit man allegedly lynched in Rae Bareli.

Valmiki’s wife, Sangeeta, along with her family, had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on October 11. During the meeting, Adityanath assured the family of justice and government support, including housing under the CM's Housing Scheme, a permanent job for Sangeeta, and coverage under welfare schemes. He said the accused were arrested within 24 hours and emphasised that ensuring the safety and dignity of Dalits and deprived sections remained the government’s top priority.