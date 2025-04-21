Former CEC Quraishi hits back at ‘Muslim commissioner’ jibe: ‘Some use religion to fuel hateful politics’

Hitting out at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his "Muslim commissioner" barb, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi on Monday said he believes in an idea of India where an individual is defined by his contributions, and asserted that "for some, religious identities are a staple to forward their hateful politics".

Quraishi asserted that India "has, is and will always stand up and fight" for its constitutional institutions and principles.

"I served on the constitutional post of Election Commissioner to the best of my ability and had a long and fulfilling career in the IAS. I believe in an idea of India where an individual is defined by his or her talents and contributions and not by their religious identities," Quraishi told PTI.

"But I guess, for some, religious identities are a staple to forward their hateful politics. India has, is and will always stand up and fight for its constitutional institutions and principles," he said.

Earlier in the morning, without any reference, Quraishi had posted, "'I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it' -- George Bernard Shaw. A very wise quote of the great author!" Meanwhile, IAS K Mahesh, who is the honorary president of the Delhi Administration Officers Academic Forum, backed Quraishi and said he was a "phenomenon" as both the election commissioner and the chief election commissioner.

"He held these great assignments with aplomb and distinction and greatly enriched the institution of the Election Commission by introducing a series of reforms. For example, he established a voters' education division, expenditure control division and he also founded the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management," Mahesh said.

Quraishi has held other assignments as a member of the Haryana cadre with great distinction and India is proud to have an IAS officer like him, he said.

"This has been acknowledged by Dr Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who has the best pedigree in India being the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari (first Indian governor general) from his father's and mother's side respectively.

"Mr. Gopalkrishna Gandhi said of Dr. Quraishi that he was 'one of the most remarkable CECs that we have ever had or are likely to have'," Mahesh recalled.

Several political leaders and parties have also rallied behind Quraishi and slammed Dubey for his remarks.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at Dubey, saying he should refrain from commenting on a former constitutional authority who has served the nation with distinction.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "One who has already been discredited by his own party for making a ‘personal opinion’ that is not worthy of endorsement should maintain silence on a retired constitutional officer. That would be more respectful." CPI General Secretary D Raja condemned Dubey's remarks and alleged that the BJP does not have any respect for the Constitution.

"SY Quraishi was an election commissioner, but this man calls him a Muslim Commissioner, it is atrocious, highly condemnable. What are Mr Modi, Mr Nadda going to say on this issue? "It has become a practice of the BJP, they allow their loyalists to speak provocative things. When they are caught, he will say they are fringe elements, the party has nothing to do with it... What action are you taking?" Raja said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Quraishi was one of the best election commissioners that this country has seen, after TN Seshan.

"He was among the best. I have seen him from close quarters, when he was a commissioner, there was a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, that time as well our view was the same.

"What kind of language Modi-Shah have spread in this country? These people do not deserve to live in this country, those who try to break the country," Raut said.

JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said whatever Dubey has said against Quraishi, along with his earlier comment, the BJP was uncomfortable with it and the BJP president has distanced the party from the comment.

"This comment should also be seen in that category. It is not appropriate to make a religious comment on SY Quraishi who has served on a very important post," he said.

After causing an uproar with his remarks against the Chief Justice of India, BJP MP Dubey on Sunday had fired a salvo at Quraishi, saying he was not an election commissioner but a "Muslim commissioner", after the latter criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Act as a "sinister and evil plan of the government to grab Muslim lands".

Quraishi was the Chief Election Commissioner of India from July 2010 to June 2012.

Dubey's barb at the former CEC came a day after his vitriolic attack on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, blaming him for "religious wars" in India, forced the BJP to reject his criticism and distance itself from the controversial remarks.

Quraishi had said on X on April 17, "Wakf Act is undoubtedly a blatantly sinister evil plan of the govt to grab Muslim lands. I'm sure SC will call it out. Misinformation by the mischievous propaganda machine has done its job well." Reacting to it, Dubey said, "You were not an election commissioner, you were a Muslim commissioner. The maximum number of Bangladeshi infiltrators were made voters in Santhal Pargana in Jharkhand during your tenure." He added, "Unite this country, read history. Pakistan was created by dividing it. There will be no partition now." Dubey is a fourth-term Lok Sabha MP from Godda in Jharkhand.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.