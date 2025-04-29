Quarrel between two groups in UP turns violent killing one and setting car on fire

A fracas between two groups in this Uttar Pradesh district escalated into a full-fledged fight that saw guns fired, killing a man and injuring two others, and a car set ablaze, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Monday night in the Azizganj locality here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the two groups got into a heated argument that soon turned violent with each of them calling up reinforcements and attacking each other with sticks and rods.

In the melee, someone whipped out a gun and started firing, injuring three brothers -- Kamlesh (40), Jitendra (32), and Akhilesh (28), the police officer said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police officials dashed to the spot and took the three siblings to a hospital, where Kamlesh died during treatment, Dwivedi said. "I have reviewed the situation and visited the Government Medical College. Officials have been directed to form a team to immediately arrest the accused," the SP said, adding it was also being probed as to who set the car on fire.

Meanwhile, police have taken two suspects -- Ramniwas and Sumit -- into custody for questioning. An FIR has been registered against four named individuals and one unidentified person, an official said, adding Kamlesh's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.