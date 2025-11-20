Purged from US, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi in NIA custody

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested Anmol Bishnoi, one of India’s most wanted criminals and the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as soon as he landed in Delhi after being deported from the US where a court in Louisiana turned down his asylum application.

Anmol, who was deported in a chartered plane, had been on the run since 2022 and is the 19th person held in the NIA’s terror-gangster conspiracy case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was arrested for his involvement in the terror syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi,” the NIA spokesperson said. A Delhi court sent Anmol to 11 days’ NIA custody.

Anmol is facing 31 criminal cases in India and is wanted in several high-profile cases, including the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, the killing of Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moosewala and the firing at superstar Salman Khan’s residence last year.

“Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground. Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistics support to the gang’s shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters,” the spokesperson said.

“Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during 2020-2023,” the spokesperson said.

A Red Corner Notice was issued against Anmol on December 6, 2022. Sources said he was also among those who provided logistical support, including arms and ammunition, to the shooters involved in Moosewala’s killing in 2022 and other murders.

Anmol, an NIA official said, was first arrested in November last year by the US immigration authorities for allegedly travelling with fake documents. He was later released after being fitted with an ankle bracelet tracker.

A native of Punjab’s Fazilka, Anmol had been on the run since fleeing India in November 2022 via Nepal on a forged passport. He later passed through Dubai and Kenya before arriving in the US. In the US, he was last publicly seen in April 2023 at an event in Bakersfield, California.

India had requested Anmol’s deportation last year. In March, the US state department had sought information on cases in which he was directly involved, technical evidence against him, and financial details. He was arrested in April, following which his deportation process started.

In September, the Canadian government declared Lawrence and his criminal network — accused of murder, extortion, and arms and drugs trafficking both in India and abroad — a “terrorist entity” for creating a “climate of fear and intimidation”.

With over two dozen criminal cases against him, including murder, extortion and arms smuggling, Lawrence is said to be the leader of a 700-member gang that operates mostly in north India, especially in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The gang also has international connections, particularly in Canada and the US.

Anmol’s cousin Ramesh Bishnoi on Wednesday urged the Centre to ensure the gangster’s safety as he could be harmed either by rival gangs or others who might want to target him.

“Whatever verdict the court pronounces regarding the alleged involvement of Anmol in the murder of NCP leader Baba Saddique and the shooting outside Salman Khan’s house will be honoured by each and everyone,” Ramesh said.