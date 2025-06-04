Punjab Youtuber with links to Pakistan 'espionage network' arrested, electronic devices 'under scrutiny'

A Punjab-based YouTuber alleged to be in close touch with influencer Jyoti Malhotra, in custody on charges of spying for Pakistan, has been arrested after police unearthed a “terror-backed espionage network” linked to him. He had allegedly travelled to Pakistan three times, officials said.

Jasbir Singh was found to be associated with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO), Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

A resident of Mahlan village in Rupnagar district, Singh has a YouTube channel with over 10 lakh subscribers. He was allegedly in close contact with Malhotra who was earlier arrested by Haryana Police on espionage charges.

"Jasbir Singh, who operates a YouTube channel called 'Jaan Mahal', has been found associated with PIO Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, part of a terror-backed espionage network," he said in a post on X.

He also maintained contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national who was expelled as an official of the Pakistan High Commission, Yadav posted.

"Investigations have revealed that Jasbir attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on Danish's invitation, where he met Pakistani Army officials and vloggers. He travelled to Pakistan on three occasions (2020, 2021, 2024), and his electronic devices contained multiple Pakistan-based numbers, now under detailed forensic scrutiny," he added.

After Malhotra's arrest, Singh attempted to erase all traces of his communications with the PIOs to avoid detection, Yadav said.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell in Mohali. "Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators, he added.

The 33-year-old Hisar native Malhotra, who was running a YouTube channel 'Travel with JO', was arrested last month.

On May 13, India expelled Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, who was posted at the Pakistan High Commission, for allegedly indulging in espionage.

The action on spy networks within the country comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead and the four-day military conflict with Pakistan that followed.

