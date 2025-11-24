Centre’s bid to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 triggers storm across Punjab parties

Reports that the Centre plans to bring Chandigarh under its direct rule by amending Article 240 of the Constitution triggered a backlash from political parties across Punjab on Sunday, forcing the Narendra Modi government to strike a conciliatory note.

The proposal is merely “under consideration” and a final decision has not been taken, the Union home ministry said after even the Punjab BJP opposed the move on the grounds of Punjabi “sentiments”.

Chandigarh, a Union Territory that is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, is now administered by the Punjab governor, thus giving the state a symbolic as well as administrative connection to the city.

If it’s brought under Article 240, the President can make regulations for Chandigarh and appoint a dedicated lieutenant governor as its administrator, detaching its administration from Punjab and placing it under the Centre’s direct control.

Parties including the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab accused the BJP of trying to dilute the state’s claim over Chandigarh and directly attacking the state’s identity and constitutional rights.

There’s a longstanding demand in Punjab for Chandigarh to be returned to the state, from which it was separated in 1966.

“No final decision has been taken on this proposal (to bring Chandigarh into the ambit of Article 240). The proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh’s governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the states of Punjab or Haryana,” the Union home ministry said in a statement.

“A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for concern regarding this matter. The central government has no intention of introducing any bill to this effect in the upcoming winter session of

Parliament.”

The row erupted after a bulletin put up on the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha websites revealed a central government proposal to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 through a Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.

This would empower the President to make regulations for Chandigarh, the bulletin said, “in alignment with other Union Territories without legislatures” such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

Chandigarh has been a sensitive political issue since 1966, when the Punjab Reorganisation Act carved the Union Territory as well as the state of Haryana out of the then undivided Punjab.

Chandigarh was initially administered independently by a chief secretary. But since June 1, 1984, it has been administered by the Punjab governor, with the chief secretary as the governor’s adviser.

In August 2016, the Centre sought to restore the old practice of having an independent administrator for Chandigarh by appointing former IAS officer K.J. Alphons to the post. But it had to back down amid strong opposition from Punjab’s political parties.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal described “the BJP-led central government’s attempt to strip Punjab of its rights over Chandigarh” as a “direct assault on Punjab’s identity and constitutional rights”.

“The Punjab that has always sacrificed for the country’s security, grain, water and humanity is today being deprived of its own rightful share. This is not merely an administrative decision but akin to wounding the soul of Punjab,” he posted on X.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the move was “against the interests of Punjab”.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the proposal was a “debilitating assault on federalism”, and a “new tool to attack the identity, ethos and spirit of the states of Haryana and Punjab”.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged an “assault on the rights of Punjab” and a betrayal of what he said was the Centre’s commitment to hand Chandigarh back to the state.

Amid the controversy, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said he had “sought time” from Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the matter so that any “confusion” could be resolved. He said he wanted the decision on the bill withdrawn.

“To facilitate the administrative requirements of Chandigarh, the sentiments of Punjab cannot be ignored. Chandigarh is just not a geographical piece; the sentiments of Punjab are attached to it,” he said.

“…The Punjab BJP stands firmly with the interests of the state, whether it is the issue of Chandigarh or the waters of Punjab.”

The Punjab government had in the past accused the Chandigarh administration of replacing Punjab-cadre officers with those from other states. It had demanded that the deputation ratio of 60:40 between Punjab and Haryana-cadre officers be maintained for the Union Territory.