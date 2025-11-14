MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Red Fort car blast case: Security forces demolish Umar Nabi’s house in J&K’s Pulwama

The demolition was carried out during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 14.11.25, 09:18 AM
Debris at the site after the house of Dr Umar Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden car involved in the Delhi blast, was demolished by security forces, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Debris at the site after the house of Dr Umar Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden car involved in the Delhi blast, was demolished by security forces, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. PTI

Security forces have demolished the Pulwama residence of Dr Umar Nabi, the man who drove the explosive-laden vehicle involved in the Delhi blast, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the demolition was carried out during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The blast near Red Fort on Monday night killed 13 people and left several others injured.

Debris at the site after the house of Dr Umar Nabi. (PTI)

Investigators said Umar was behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 packed with explosives, and his identity was confirmed after DNA samples collected from the blast site matched those of Dr Umar’s mother.

Once regarded as an academically accomplished professional, Umar had allegedly become radicalised over the last two years, officials added. They noted that he had joined multiple radical messaging groups on social media during this period.

Authorities said further details are awaited.

