Probe panel flags 'grave procedural violations' at stadium during Messi event, recommends SIT

The inquiry committee, investigating the vandalism at the Salt Lake Stadium during an event involving Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, has recommended the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident, an official said on Tuesday.

The panel, headed by Justice (Retd) Asim Kumar Roy, submitted its preliminary report within three days on Monday, he said.

"The incident warrants a thorough and independent investigation. We have recommended the formation of an SIT to ascertain responsibility and lapses," a member of the committee told PTI, referring to the preliminary findings.

The committee was formed on the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and is headed by Roy and comprises Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, following unrest at the stadium during Messi’s visit to Kolkata on December 13.

The report raised serious questions over violations of standard operating procedures, particularly regarding the entry of water bottles into the stadium, he said.

"As per existing rules, spectators are not permitted to carry water bottles inside the stadium. How, then, were water bottles available inside the stadium?" the committee member questioned.

The report was submitted on Monday night.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference on Tuesday morning, Roy said, "It is highly unusual that water bottle stalls were set up inside the stadium. This deviation from established norms needs to be examined closely." The committee has recommended departmental action against the agency responsible for stadium operations and management.

"Responsibility cannot be fixed without identifying lapses by the agencies on duty. Appropriate departmental proceedings should be initiated," the report noted.

The committee has also suggested that an SIT probe be initiated into the vandalism and that the issue of ticket refunds be examined.

"The question of whether spectators should be refunded their ticket money must be considered, given the disruption and damage caused," Roy said.

The Kolkata Police on Monday arrested two people for allegedly vandalising Salt Lake Stadium.

The development occurred a day after the Bidhannagar Court denied bail for the main organiser, Satadru Dutta, for the mismanagement that occurred on the December 13 event. The court remanded him for 14 days of police custody. Dutta was about to fly to Hyderabad when he was taken into custody by the Kolkata Police.

When contacted, a senior police officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said, "We are questioning all individuals involved in organising and managing the event to determine accountability." Representatives of agencies responsible for water supply, ticket distribution, and other logistical arrangements at the stadium have been summoned.

"Six people have been called to the police station today. They will be interrogated to find out if there was any negligence during Messi's visit," the officer added.

Messi's arrival, which was supposed to be a marquee football spectacle, turned into widespread violence and disorder at the stadium on Saturday, following his brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance. It left large sections of the crowd frustrated, as they failed to catch a glimpse of their superstar despite having travelled from far and wide, paying hefty sums for tickets.

Messi was in India as part of a tour during which he is scheduled to attend concerts, youth football clinics and a padel tournament, and to launch charitable initiatives at events in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

The chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, apologised to Messi and ordered a probe into the incident.

"I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake stadium," Banerjee, who was on her way to the event when chaos broke out, posted on X.

"I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," she said.

She said she was constituting a committee to conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, assign responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Multiple incidents of fan riots have taken place at Salt Lake stadium, including during a Kolkata derby match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in 2012 which was abandoned after a brick thrown from the stands hit a player, seriously injuring him.

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona twice visited Kolkata, and in 2017 unveiled a statue there of himself holding the World Cup in the presence of thousands of fans.

Messi, who captained Argentina for the first time in a friendly match at the Salt Lake stadium in a 1-0 win over Venezuela in 2011, virtually unveiled a 70-foot statue of himself in Kolkata earlier on Saturday.