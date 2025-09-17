Priyanka Gandhi meets tribal farmer Cheruvayal Raman at his Wayanad home

Cheruvayal Raman, Padma Shri awardee and a traditional Kurichiya tribal farmer from Kammana in Wayanad, was pleasantly surprised when security personnel of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra requested an appointment with him on Monday.

Known fondly as Ramettan, the 77-year-old guardian of Wayanad’s tribal agricultural heritage was initially taken aback by the request. But soon, he embraced the opportunity to host Priyanka, who is visiting her Lok Sabha constituency in Wayanad as part of a personal outreach programme.

Raman, who received the Padma Shri in 2023, has dedicated his life to preserving over 60 rare varieties of rice. His passion for farming began at the age of 10 and he has since led an unwavering effort to protect the century-old paddy cultivation traditions practised by the adivasi communities of Wayanad.

Raman told The Telegraph that Priyanka visited him on Monday like a common person, not a politician. “Priyanka spent three hours at my 150-year-old humble abode, a thatched mud house with the roof made of dried bamboo leaves.

“She spoke in detail about how we can conserve the rare paddy seeds and also the steps required to protect the biodiversity of Wayanad. I felt Priyanka was like my daughter Ramani. Priyanka removed her footwear when she realised that I was barefoot while walking around the paddy and plantain fields, which surprised me,” Raman said.

Raman’s wife, Geetha, served Priyanka unniappam — a local snack made from rice flour and plantain — which the Congress leader enjoyed. She was also offered steamed elephant foot yam and spicy bird’s eye chilli, though Raman was cautious, knowing the fiery chilli might be too hot for Priyanka’s palate.

“I didn’t encourage Priyanka to taste the spicy food. The SPG, police, intelligence officials and the Thunderbolt team left Priyanka on her own while at my home and the farmland. I felt so content interacting with her. I’d always adored Indira Gandhi, and here right in front of me was her granddaughter, smiling and interacting with me. There was a translator (Congress leader Raju P. Nair) who came to my rescue,” Raman said.

He said Priyanka also showed keen interest in a traditional bow and arrow displayed in his home. He told her that the weapon is used by Kurichiya tribals to protect themselves from wild animals in forested areas. To everyone’s surprise, Priyanka hit the target on her first attempt, evoking applause from Raman and his tribal friends and leaving her blushing.