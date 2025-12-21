Youth Congress hurls eggs, clashes with police over Dhauli gang rape in Odisha

Youth Congress workers on Saturday clashed with police and hurled eggs while trying to breach security barricades and gherao the residence of chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi near AG Square.

The protest was organised against the alleged failure of the state government to ensure women’s safety, following the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Dhauli, a popular tourist spot on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Carrying placards and banners, the workers raised slogans against the Majhi government, especially over the Dhauli incident. “Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi is also the home minister. He should resign, taking moral responsibility,” said Youth Congress president Rajit Patra.

As the workers marched towards the chief minister’s residence, police tried to stop them near AG Square. In an attempt to breach the barricades, the protesters pushed the police, leading to a scuffle. Some workers hurled eggs at the police. Several Congress members were later detained.

Patra said: “During 18 months of BJP rule, law and order has collapsed. Over 40,000 crimes against women have been reported. As many as 8,277 women were kidnapped and 20,933 subjected to sexual assault. The state reports 15 rape cases daily. Girls are unsafe even in school premises. Over 60,000 women and girls are missing from the state.”

Youth Congress leader Syed Yashir Nawaz added: “One after another, crimes against women are being reported. In June, a college student was gang-raped at Gopalpur. Now another case at Dhauli.”

Responding to the protest, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said: “Our government is committed to acting against law-breakers. All accused in the Dhauli gang rape have been arrested. The Odisha Police has categorised the case as ‘Red Flag’ to ensure speedy justice. The Congress is enacting drama to divert attention from its internal crisis.”

Biswal was referring to former Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim’s letter to Sonia Gandhi, criticising the party’s failure to gain ground in Odisha.