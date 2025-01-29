MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath over Maha Kumbh stampede situation

'PM Modi spoke to Yogi Ji about the situation at the Kumbh Mela, reviewed the developments, and called for immediate support measures,' an official said

PTI Published 29.01.25, 09:25 AM

TTO graphics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a stampede-like incident early Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh, and called for immediate support measures.

The prime minister is continuously monitoring the situation in Kumbh and is constant contact with the state government. He has spoken with the chief minister three times till now and is giving directions for normalisation of the situation and relief, official sources said.

"PM Modi spoke to Yogi Ji about the situation at the Kumbh Mela, reviewed the developments, and called for immediate support measures," an official said.

Multiple casualties were feared after a stampede-like situation broke out at Sangam in the early hours of Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said.

In view of the incident, the akharas called off their traditional 'Amrit Snan' for Mauni Amavasya, even as devotees in large numbers continued to take a dip at Sangam and other ghats in the Mela area.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Mahakumbh 2025 Stampede Kumbh Mela
