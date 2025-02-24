MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams RJD supremo Lalu Prasad for his recent Maha Kumbh jibe

'Leaders of Jungle Raj ridiculed the Maha Kumbh Mela and Hindu religion...People of Bihar will never forgive them,' PM Modi said

PTI Published 24.02.25, 05:12 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad for his recent Maha Kumbh jibe, saying people of Bihar will never forgive "leaders of Jungle Raj" who mocked and ridiculed Hindu religion.

Addressing a rally here, Modi said, "Leaders of Jungle Raj ridiculed the Maha Kumbh Mela and Hindu religion...People of Bihar will never forgive them." Modi made the remark without naming Prasad, who recently sparked a controversy after he called the Maha Kumbh "faaltu" (meaningless).

Addressing the gathering after transferring the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme here, the PM emphasised the NDA government's commitment to welfare of farmers and Bihar's development.

He also credited the NDA government for ensuring that farmers receive urea at subsidised rates, stating that without the current administration, farmers would not have access to such benefits.

The PM noted that milk production in the country has substantially increased due to the efforts of the NDA government, strengthening the dairy sector.

Additionally, he announced the formation of a makhana (fox nut) board, which will specifically benefit farmers in Bihar.

On the infrastructure front, the PM said the central government will allocate Rs 1,100 crore for construction of four new bridges in the state, aiming to enhance connectivity and support economic growth.

