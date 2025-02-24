MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 24 February 2025

PM Modi transfers Rs 22,000 crore to 9.8 crore farmers under 19th installment of PM Kisan

The Prime Minister also inaugurated several developmental projects in Bihar. Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at an event here

PTI Published 24.02.25, 04:03 PM
In this screenshot via PMO website on Feb. 24, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the launch of various development projects, in Bhagalpur, Bihar.

In this screenshot via PMO website on Feb. 24, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the launch of various development projects, in Bhagalpur, Bihar. PTI picture.

More than Rs 22,000 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers across the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

The PM also inaugurated several developmental projects in Bihar. Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at an event here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several Union ministers, MPs and MLAs and officials of the state as well central ministries were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the PM remarked that the government was proud of India's 'annadatas' (farmers) and was committed to improving their lives.

Responding to a thread posted by MyGovIndia on X, he said, "We are proud of our annadatas and our commitment to improve their lives."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

PM Narendra Modi PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Nitish Kumar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

A world where children don’t go to school? For many Indian parents, it’s already here

Driven by a desire for flexibility and personalisation, a small but growing number of educated, urban Indian couples are opting for homeschooling and alternative education platforms for their kids
Virat Kohli plays a shot during a One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025
Quote left Quote right

Cover drive kind of been my weakness over the years, but I've scored a lot of runs on that shot

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT