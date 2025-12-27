Naveen Patnaik refutes BJD collapse buzz, vows party will serve Odisha for 100 more years

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Friday dismissed speculation about the party’s decline after its defeat in the 2024 elections, asserting that the BJD would continue to exist for another 100 years and remain committed to serving the people of Odisha.

Addressing workers on the occasion of the BJD’s 29th foundation day at the party office in Bhubaneswar, Naveen, who served as Odisha’s chief minister for five consecutive terms before being voted out last year, said that electoral defeat was part of the democratic process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is loss and win in a democracy. A section of people and parties are deliberately spreading misinformation that the party will collapse,” he said.

Making his position clear, Naveen asserted that the BJD was much larger than individual leaders. “The Biju Janata Dal is not about one or two leaders. It is a people’s movement, deeply connected to Odia aspirations and pride. The Biju Janata Dal exists and will continue to exist for 100 more years,” he said.

The BJD has over the years built strong grassroots connections and a broad support base. However, following its loss to the BJP in the 2024 elections, the party has faced sustained pressure from political opponents.

Several senior leaders, including serving Rajya Sabha members Mamata Mahanta and Sujit Kumar, and former Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik, quit the BJD and joined the BJP.

Dissidence within the party also surfaced, with strong rumours circulating that Naveen Patnaik’s trusted lieutenant V.K. Pandian’s wife, Sujata Karthikeyan, a former IAS officer, could join the party. Against this backdrop, Naveen sought to put all negative speculation to rest and instil confidence among party workers.

Naveen said patience was essential in politics. He stressed that the youth were the party’s most valuable asset and urged them to play a more active role, particularly on social media, to counter what he described as misinformation spread by the BJD’s opponents. “Together we will transform today’s challenge into tomorrow’s opportunity and continue our effort for an empowered Odisha,” he said.

Naveen maintained that the BJD remained an immensely successful regional party rooted in the ideology of his father, Biju Patnaik. “Since 1997, we have served the people of the state based on Biju Babu’s ideology. Seva (service), swabhiman (self pride) and sangram (struggle) are our mula mantra (motto),” he said.

Highlighting his government’s record, Naveen said development was the BJD’s core identity. “The period from 2000 to 2024 was a golden period for Odisha. We fought poverty, starvation, infant mortality and natural calamities, and gave the state a new identity,” he asserted.

He cited welfare schemes such as Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and efforts to attract investment and generate employment.

Naveen also criticised the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government, alleging administrative failure. “In the last 18 months of the double-engine sarkar, eight question papers have been leaked. There seems to be no government. Law and order has worsened and crimes against women are rising. Even minor girls are not safe,” he said.