Cong recalls a leader with 'humility, vision', pays tribute to Manmohan Singh

The Congress on Friday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his first death anniversary, remembering him as “a statesman of integrity, humility and vision”.

Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, died last year at the age of 92.

“His leadership strengthened India’s economy and democracy. Tributes to the Prime Minister who served the nation selflessly and with determination,” the Congress said in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remembered him for his immense contribution to nation-building.

“A transformative leader, he reshaped the country’s economic path and expanded opportunities for millions through economic reforms and lifted millions out of poverty,” Kharge posted on X, sharing a picture of Singh.

“Known for his humility, integrity and wisdom, he led with dignity and compassion, ensuring that progress remained inclusive and welfare reached those most in need. The rights-based paradigm is a testament to that approach. We had built a stronger India under his vision,” Kharge said.

“We pay our heartfelt tribute to a statesman whose legacy of honest public service and lasting reforms shall continue to inspire generations,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi, who paid floral tribute to Singh at the party office, lauded his “bold decisions” that empowered the underprivileged.

“Through his visionary leadership, he empowered India economically. His historic efforts and bold decisions for the underprivileged and poor gave India a new identity on the world stage,” Rahul wrote on X.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalled Singh’s contribution as Prime Minister, finance minister and Reserve Bank of India governor.

“Manmohan Singh ji was a strong believer in equality, a strong, courageous and dignified figure, truly dedicated to the nation’s progress. His simplicity, honesty and dedication to his country will always inspire us all,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Singh made invaluable contributions to the nation’s development as finance minister and Prime Minister.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said Singh’s life was defined by intellect, integrity and unwavering service to the nation.

Singh, who was finance minister under then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, was the architect of economic reforms in 1991 that pulled India from the brink of bankruptcy and ushered in an era of economic liberalisation that is widely believed to have changed the course of the country’s economic trajectory.

The UPA government led by Singh enacted the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) 2005, which aimed to provide a legal guarantee for the right to work to improve livelihood security in rural areas.

His government also introduced the Right to Information Act (RTI), which helped improve transparency and accountability in the country’s administration.