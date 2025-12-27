MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Free bus travel for students in Odisha under Mukhyamantri Bus Seva scheme

The move aims to improve access to schools and reduce dropout rates

Subhashish Mohanty Published 27.12.25, 08:05 AM
Mohan Charan Majhi

Mohan Charan Majhi File picture

School students in Odisha will now be able to travel free of cost on buses operated under the Mukhyamantri Bus Seva, according to a notification issued by the state’s commerce and transport department.

Earlier, students were entitled to a 50 per cent concession on tickets. The move aims to improve access to schools and reduce dropout rates. Under the new provision, students can avail free travel on both AC and non-AC buses run under the scheme.

To ensure transparency, a zero-value ticket will be issued through the Electronic Ticket Issue Machine for eligible students. To avail the facility, students must produce a valid identity card. Those travelling in school uniform will also be eligible for the benefit.

The Odisha government has directed the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) to make the necessary changes in its ticketing software to implement the scheme. The OSRTC has also been asked to review bus routes and timings to ensure students can reach schools on time.

