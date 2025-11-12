MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 November 2025

‘Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice’: PM Modi meets Red Fort blast survivors at LNJP hospital

Modi went to Bhutan a day after the bomb blast, where he assured the nation all the perpetrators would be brought to book

Our Web Desk Published 12.11.25, 02:29 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets an injured victim undergoing treatment at LNJP hospital following a blast near the Red Fort, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets an injured victim undergoing treatment at LNJP hospital following a blast near the Red Fort, in New Delhi. PTI

Narendra Modi on his arrival at Delhi headed straight for the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital to visit the injured from the Red Fort blast admitted there.

Modi went to Bhutan a day after the bomb blast, where he assured the nation all the perpetrators would be brought to book.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi meets an injured victim undergoing treatment at LNJP hospital. (PTI)

He met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery, officials said, adding that he was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital.

Soon after his visit, the prime minister wrote on X: "Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!"

A car blast on Monday evening 300 metres from the Red Fort left at least 12 dead and several people injured.

Central and state agencies have arrested 15 and detained three others in connection with the blast.

PM Modi meets an injured victim undergoing treatment at LNJP hospital. (PTI)

The car that exploded was being driven by a doctor from Al-Falah University in Haryana’s Faridabad, neighbouring the national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the hospital to meet the survivors on Monday.

RELATED TOPICS

Narendra Modi Red Fort Blast
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

CCI raids paper mills in antitrust probe over supplies to schools body, sources say

According to reports, the offices of Satia Industries, Silverton Pulp, Shreyans Industries' and Chadha Papers were among those raided
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Quote left Quote right

What is the reason for terrorist attacks in the country during elections?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT