MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 22 April 2025

PM Narendra Modi highlights strategic depth of India-Saudi ties ahead of two-day visit

'We have shared interest and commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability,' Modi said, noting that it will be his third visit to the country and the first one to the historic city of Jeddah

PTI Published 22.04.25, 11:02 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in New Delhi. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday said India deeply values its long and historic ties with Saudi Arabia, asserting that their relations have acquired a strategic depth and momentum in recent years.

In his departure statement ahead of his two-day visit to the kingdom on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he said both countries have developed a mutually beneficial and substantive partnership, including in the domains of defence, trade, investment, energy and people-to-people ties.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have shared interest and commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability," Modi said, noting that it will be his third visit to the country and the first one to the historic city of Jeddah.

He said he looked forward to participating in the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council and building upon the highly successful state visit of Mohammed bin Salman to India in 2023.

Modi described the crown prince as "my brother".

He said he is also eager to connect with the "vibrant" Indian community in Saudi Arabia that continues to serve as the living bridge between the two nations and makes an immense contribution to strengthening the cultural and human ties.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Narendra Modi Saudi Arabia
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cannot afford to abdicate development, nationalism to BJP: Shashi Tharoor

In a chat with The Telegraph Online, the four-term Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram lays out what his party needs to do to become the national force it once was
High Court
Quote left Quote right

Is it true that both tainted and untainted teachers and staff are still getting salaries?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT