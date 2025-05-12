MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM Modi chairs high-level meeting ahead of scheduled talk between DGMOs of India and Pakistan

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting

PTI Published 12.05.25, 12:54 PM
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting, which included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, ahead of a scheduled talk between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.

Modi has been chairing regular meetings with the top government functionaries involved in the country's military and diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

India and Pakistan on Saturday last announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs)-level talks between India and Pakistan are set to be held on Monday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

