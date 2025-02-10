MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 10 February 2025

President Murmu takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam, prays at Maha Kumbh temples

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Adityanath earlier received the President on her arrival in Prayagraj, officials said

PTI Published 10.02.25, 12:48 PM
President Droupadi Murmu prays after taking a holy dip at the Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj

President Droupadi Murmu prays after taking a holy dip at the Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the Maha Kumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

She will also offer prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanying her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Adityanath earlier received the President on her arrival in Prayagraj, officials said.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Mahakumbh Mela Kumbh Mela Yogi Adityanath
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sleep to memory to handwriting, what Prime Minister Modi told students at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Here are five pieces of prime ministerial advice that 36 school students got at Delhi’s Sundar Nursery ahead of their board exams. Spoiler alert, Modi said he has trouble memorising
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

I look forward to meeting my friend, Trump... will work together for mutual benefits

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT