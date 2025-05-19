Prashant Kishor names ex-BJP MP Uday Singh as first national president of Jan Suraaj Party

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday announced that former BJP MP Uday Singh has been unanimously chosen as its first national president.

Addressing a press conference here, Kishor said he will now concentrate on public outreach, delegating the responsibility of running the organisation to the likes of Uday Singh, and RCP Singh, who had joined the party on Sunday.

"I can now resume my ‘padayatra’ in Bihar from tomorrow," he said.

Kishor also asserted that Uday Singh, known to be providing logistical support to the party, was "chosen, not by a mere majority, but unanimously" by a committee set up for the purpose.

Floated on October 2 last year, Jan Suraaj Party had since been functioning without a full fledged president. While Kishor has made it clear that he would not keep any post with himself, former IPS officer Manoj Bharti was named the "working president" soon after inception.

