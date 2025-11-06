Bihar Assembly polls: Polling underway for 121 seats in first phase; 13% turnout till 9 am

Voting began on Thursday morning for 121 constituencies in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, with over 3.75 crore voters set to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates across the state. Polling commenced at 7 am amid tight security arrangements and will continue till 5 pm, officials said.

Over 13 per cent turnout till 9 am

A total of 13.13 per cent of 3.75 crore voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of voting in phase one of the Bihar assembly elections on Thursday, an official said.

Saharsa recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 15.27, followed by Begusarai (14.6) and Muzaffarpur (14.38).

Top leaders cast votes early

Several senior politicians, including Tejashwi Yadav, Union minister Giriraj Singh, and Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, were among the early voters.

Tejashwi cast his ballot at Patna’s Veterinary College, accompanied by his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. Giriraj Singh voted in Lakhisarai, while Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ and state minister Nitin Nabin also exercised their franchise in Patna.

RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav voted in Ekma, Saran district, while BJP leader Bikhu Bhai Dalsania cast his vote early in the day. In a lighter moment, a voter in Vaishali arrived at the polling station on a buffalo, urging others to participate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several top political figures urged citizens to turn out in large numbers to participate in what they described as the “festival of democracy.”

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh urge high turnout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon voters to exercise their franchise with enthusiasm, congratulating first-time voters for participating in the democratic process.

“Today marks the first phase of the celebration of democracy in Bihar. I urge all voters in this phase of the assembly elections to cast their votes with full enthusiasm,” Modi wrote on X. He added, “On this occasion, my special congratulations to all my young friends in the state, who are casting their votes for the first time. Remember: first vote, then refreshments!”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed Modi’s sentiment, describing the polls as a “celebration of democracy” and extending his best wishes to young voters casting their first ballots.

Congress appeals for change

The Congress urged the people of Bihar to vote for change with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying they have a golden opportunity to teach a lesson to the "opportunistic rulers" who have betrayed them by branding "corruption, misgovernance, and jungle raj as development".

"Voting for the first phase of the assembly elections has begun in Bihar, the birthplace of democracy. I appeal to every voter in Bihar to exercise their constitutional right in large numbers and give the state a new direction of change after 20 years," Kharge said in his post in Hindi.

"We must build a Bihar where the future of the state's youth is secure and they do not have to suffer the scourge of unemployment and migration," the Congress chief said.

Every section of society -- Dalits, Mahadalits, Adivasis, backward classes, extremely backward classes, economically weaker sections, and minorities -- must have equal rights, and "we must create a new definition of social justice that will enhance Bihar's contribution to the nation's progress", he said.

"Today, the aware people of Bihar have a golden opportunity to teach a lesson to the opportunistic rulers who have betrayed the people of Bihar over the past 20 years by branding corruption, misgovernance, and jungle raj as development," Kharge said.

Do not let this opportunity slip away, he added.

"I sincerely appeal, especially to young people who are voting for the first time, not to miss this opportunity and to exercise their right to vote for change. Do vote and encourage your friends and family to do the same. Jai Hind, Jai Bihar," Kharge said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged voters to cast their ballots for employment, education, and a better future for Bihar.

“My dear brothers, sisters, mothers, and youth of Bihar! Today is the day to decide your future with your own hands. Come out in large numbers and participate in this grand festival of democracy,” she said in a post on X.

“Vote for jobs, education, health, a bright future for Bihar, and to protect your democracy, the Constitution, and your right to vote,” she added.

Key contests: Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Choudhary, and Vijay Sinha in the fray

The first phase features several heavyweight battles, including those involving INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.

Yadav, seeking a hat-trick from Raghopur, faces BJP’s Satish Kumar, who had defeated his mother Rabri Devi in 2010. Choudhary, contesting from Tarapur after nearly a decade, faces RJD’s Arun Kumar Sah.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha is eyeing a fourth consecutive win in Lakhisarai, fending off challenges from Congress and Jan Suraaj Party candidates. Minister Mangal Pandey, a BJP veteran contesting his first Assembly election from Siwan, faces RJD’s Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, a former Speaker.

Controversial and high-profile candidates



Several seats are drawing intense attention due to high-profile or controversial candidates. In Mokama, JD(U)’s Anant Singh, currently in jail over a murder case, is locked in a straight fight with RJD’s Veena Devi, wife of gangster-politician Suraj Bhan.

In Mahua, Tej Pratap Yadav, estranged brother of Tejashwi and founder of Janshakti Janata Dal, faces a multi-cornered contest against RJD’s Mukesh Raushan and LJP (Ram Vilas) nominee Sanjay Singh.

The Raghunathpur seat is being closely watched due to Osama Shahab, son of late strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin. BJP leaders have cited his candidature as “proof of the RJD’s return to jungle raj.”

Celebrities and ministers in the fray

Folk singer Maithili Thakur (BJP–Aliganj), Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD–Chhapra), and actor Ritesh Pandey (Jan Suraaj Party–Kargahar) are among the notable debutants.

Around a dozen ministers, mainly from the BJP, are contesting to retain their seats, including Nitin Nabin (Bankipur), Sanjay Saraogi (Darbhanga), Jibesh Kumar (Jale), and Kedar Prasad Gupta (Kurhani). JD(U) ministers Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda) and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (Sarairanjan) are also in the fray.

Tight security and high stakes

Voting is taking place across 45,341 polling stations, of which 36,733 are in rural areas. The first phase will determine the political fate of many of Bihar’s most prominent leaders, setting the tone for the remaining phases.

The second and final phase for 122 seats will be held on November 11, and counting of votes will take place on November 14.