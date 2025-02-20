MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 February 2025

Police register cases against two social media accounts for posting objectional videos of pilgrims at Mahakumbh

Cops said they have sought information from Meta, the technology conglomerate that owns and operates Instagram, to identify the account operator, and action, including arrest, will follow once the details are received

PTI Published 20.02.25, 01:09 PM
Devotees take a holy dip in river Ganga during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival at Sangam, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

Devotees take a holy dip in river Ganga during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival at Sangam, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Police Wednesday said it has registered cases against two social media accounts for allegedly posting and selling objectional videos of women pilgrims bathing at the Maha Kumbh.

The action was taken under the directives of Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar as part of an ongoing crackdown against misleading and offensive social media content related to the religious gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

The social media monitoring team detected that certain platforms were uploading videos of women bathing and changing clothes at the Kumbh in clear violation of their privacy and dignity, the police said in a statement. Following this, cases were registered at the Kotwali Kumbh Mela police station and legal proceedings have been initiated, it said.

Also Read

On February 17, a case was lodged against an Instagram account for allegedly posting inappropriate videos of women pilgrims.

The police said they have sought information from Meta, the technology conglomerate that owns and operates Instagram, to identify the account operator, and action, including arrest, will follow once the details are received.

In the second case, registered on February 19, a Telegram channel was found to be offering similar videos for sale. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the channel, and further investigation is underway, the statement said.

Police have reiterated their commitment to taking strict action against individuals misusing social media to spread objectionable content or misinformation related to the Maha Kumbh.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Pilgrims Social Media
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Attacks on minorities in Bangladesh are exaggerated': Border guard chief Siddiqui

We have requested for joint inspection wherever there are issues, says the BGB chief
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during the birth anniversary function of freedom fighter and Dalit icon Jaglal Choudhary, in Patna, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Inflation has risen significantly, BJP government only promoting capitalists

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT