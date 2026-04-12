Police launch probe into faculty at Kannur Dental College after student's death triggers allegations of harassment

Police have started a probe against faculty members of Kannur Dental College after the death of a first-year BDS student who fell from a building in what officials say is a suspected suicide.

Chakkarakkal police have registered a case of unnatural death and are examining allegations raised by the student’s parents and friends, who say he faced emotional harassment from faculty members.

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The student has been identified as Nithin Raj RL (22), a native of Uzhamalackal in Puthukulangara, Thiruvananthapuram. He was studying in the dental college at Anjarakandy.

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Police said he was found injured near the medical college block after falling from a building on April 10 afternoon. He was taken to hospital but later died.

The college has started an internal inquiry and suspended two faculty members, Dental Anatomy department head M.K. Ram and associate professor K.T. Sangeetha Nambiar.

Police said Raj had sent an audio message to friends in which he spoke about harassment by faculty members, including threats of physical assault and warnings linked to exam marks.

Officials at Chakkarakkal police station said digital evidence is being collected. Statements from classmates, college staff and family members will be recorded.

Raj’s father Rajan said his son faced repeated harassment linked to caste and complexion.

"He worked hard without any support to secure admission on a merit seat in the dental college. But he was harassed by faculty over his caste and complexion. They also threatened to harm him academically," Rajan claimed.

His sister Nikitha also said he faced discrimination inside the college. "He used to tell us about such discrimination and harassment regularly. He was once called to the staff room where he was severely harassed," she alleged.

She also said Raj was insulted in front of other students. The sister also claimed that Raj was once called a "slum dog" in the classroom in front of other students by a faculty member.

"Once, when the harassment became unbearable, he reacted, after which the verbal abuse intensified," she added. College authorities told PTI that two faculty members have been suspended and they are cooperating with the police.

"We will fully cooperate with the investigation and share all details. Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the police probe," an official said. Raj’s body was taken to his home in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday and later buried on family land.

The case has drawn attention from families of other students who died in similar circumstances in Kerala.

Sheeba M.R., mother of veterinary student Sidharthan J.S. who died in 2024 in a suspected ragging case at Government Veterinary College, Wayanad, visited Raj’s home. She said such cases keep repeating.

"These suspensions are only cosmetic as those responsible will be reinstated later. In Sidharthan’s case, the accused students were to be re-admitted soon. Only after our legal fight are they still kept out," she said.

Political leaders have also called for a detailed probe. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala asked for a high-level inquiry into the death, citing allegations made by the family.

He said the government should take seriously the allegations by the student’s parents and relatives that caste-and-complexion-based harassment led to the death and take urgent steps to bring those responsible to justice.

Chennithala said the matter should not end with suspension of two teachers. Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who visited the family, said the case needs deeper examination.

"Teachers are expected to guide students. How did such people become teachers? There should be a detailed probe," he said. CPM's Rajya Sabha MP A.A. Rahim also met the family and called the incident deeply disturbing.

"CPM will stand with the family until justice is delivered. Such an incident should not have happened in a society like Kerala," he said. He also referred to earlier cases in the state.

"The family has told us that Raj faced repeated caste discrimination and was deeply affected by it. A detailed probe must be conducted and justice ensured. The action taken should set an example so that such incidents are not repeated in Kerala," Rahim said.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and ordered a detailed probe. It has directed the Kannur City Police Commissioner to submit a report within a week.