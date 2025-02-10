MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Police complaint lodged against makers, participants of 'India's Got Latent' show for 'obscene' content

PTI Published 10.02.25, 03:56 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Wikipedia.

A BJP functionary on Monday lodged a police complaint here against the makers, judges and participants of a reality comedy show streaming on YouTube over alleged use of abusive language and vulgar content, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Dixit Gedam said an inquiry was underway on the complaint.

No case has been registered so far.

Notably, popular social media personality Ranveer Allahbadia has been trolled for his distasteful comment on parents and sex on Samay Raina's "India's Got Latent" show.

Allahbadia has also apologised for his remarks on the show.

BJP functionary Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey, in his complaint to Khar police in Mumbai, named Raina, Allahbadia and others, accusing them of using derogatory language on the show, an official said.

He has submitted a video in a pen drive along with the written complaint, the official said.

Pandey has demanded action against such people, and alleged that the show promotes abusive language, vulgarity and nudity, which negatively impacts the youth and goes against the Indian cultural values, as per the police.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

