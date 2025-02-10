Police complaint against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia over remarks on Samay Raina’s show

Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his BeerBiceps channel, has come under fire for a controversial remark made on comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, facing flak and a police complaint for allegedly promoting vulgarity.

During the latest episode of the show, which featured content creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija (who goes by The Rebel Kid username on Instagram), Allahbadia posed a question to a contestant that shocked many viewers: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of the remark quickly went viral, prompting widespread criticism from netizens who accused Allahbadia of crossing a line.

Journalist and lyricist Neelesh Misra strongly condemned the incident, calling out the “perverted creators” who influence the country’s digital entertainment landscape.

“This content is not designated as adult content — it can be seen with ease even by a child if the algorithm takes him or her there. The creators or the platform have zero sense of responsibility. I am also not surprised at all that four people at the desk - and lots in the audience - celebrated this and had a great laugh,” Misra posted on X.

Highlighting the growing concern over deteriorating content standards, Mishra added, “Decency is not incentivised in India - by platforms or audiences - and creators are stooping lower and lower for audience reach and revenue. Banal, crass, and insensitive are words only for boring uncool people. These creators can say anything in the name of freedom of speech and get away with it.”

Author and activist Rahul Easwar filed a complaint with a Mumbai police station against Allahbadia for his comments. “This is absolutely crossing the line,” he wrote.

The controversy has also led some to question the influence and credibility of prominent digital creators. One user also slammed Amitabh Bachchan for inviting some of these YouTubers on the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Samay Raina, along with fellow creators Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam and Kamiya Jani, recently appeared on the show hosted by Bachchan.

Disappointed fans have also begun distancing themselves from the creators involved. One user declared their decision to unsubscribe Mr. Allahbadia and Mr. Raina's channels, saying, “I am unsubscribing from @BeerBicepsGuy and @ReheSamay now. I joined YouTube for inspiring sports videos and followed them for fun, but I can’t see them ruining our youth with this nonsense”.