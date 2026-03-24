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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 March 2026

PM Modi speaks to President Trump, discuss Strait of Hormuz and Mideast crisis: US envoy

Ensuring that Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for whole world, says Modi

Our Web Desk Published 24.03.26, 06:26 PM
PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump.

PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. PTI picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Tuesday and discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, US envoy to India Sergio Gor said in a post on X.

Minutes later, Prime Minister Modi also said he had a "useful exchange" with the US President. In a post on X, PM said India supports de-escalation and early restoration of peace, stressing that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, secure and accessible is vital for global stability.

"Ensuring that Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," Modi said.

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