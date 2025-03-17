PM Narendra Modi joins Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday joined Truth Social, a social media platform owned by Trump Media and Technology Group.

Modi's debut on Truth Social came on a day when US President Donald Trump shared the prime minister's podcast with Lex Fridman on his social media handle.

"Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come," the prime minister wrote in his first post on the platform.

In another post in response to Trump, the prime minister thanked the US President for sharing his interaction with Fridman.

"Thank you my friend, President Trump. I've covered a wide range of topics, including my life journey, India's civilisational outlook, global issues and more," Modi said in the post on Truth Social.

In the podcast released on Sunday, which has already gained global attention. Modi praised Trump for his courage and patriotism and said the "nation first" policy practised by both India and the US aligned well and fostered a natural synergy.

PM Modi also praised US President Donald Trump's dedication to America and his "America First" spirit. PM Modi recalled the 2019 "Howdy Modi" event, highlighting Donald Trump’s bravery in disregarding security protocols to walk with him in the stadium. He framed this as a sign of Trump’s trust and their strong ties, noting that Trump continued sending regards even during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Truth Social is a social media platform introduced in 2022 by Trump Media & Technology Group, associated with US President Trump. Users can set up and personalize profiles, follow others, share posts (referred to as “Truths”), upload images and videos, and engage in private conversations with other users.