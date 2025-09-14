MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Kolkata on two-day visit, to inaugurate 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference

This is Modi's second visit to the state, which will go to the polls early next year, in less than a month

PTI Published 14.09.25, 09:37 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at West Bengal Governor's house, in Kolkata, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at West Bengal Governor's house, in Kolkata, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening on a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference.

This is Modi's second visit to the state, which will go to the polls early next year, in less than a month.

From the airport, he went straight to the Raj Bhavan, where he will stay the night.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also arrived in the city to attend the conference, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will also attend the conference.

The PM will inaugurate the conference at the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army at Vijay Durg, the erstwhile Fort William.

The Combined Commanders' Conference is the apex brainstorming forum of the armed forces, bringing together the nation's top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels.

Modi is expected to leave Kolkata on Monday afternoon for Purnea in Bihar, officials said.

During his last visit to Kolkata on August 22, Modi unveiled multiple development projects and addressed a rally in Dumdum on the northern suburbs of the city.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

