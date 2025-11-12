Modi assures Red Fort blast conspirators will face justice while addressing Bhutan event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the perpetrators of the Red Fort blast would not be spared and those responsible would be brought to justice.

He was addressing the 70th birth anniversary of Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Bhutan’s fourth king, in Thimphu soon after arriving in the Bhutan capital on Tuesday morning.

Stating that he had been in constant contact with the investigating agencies, Modi said they would uncover the full conspiracy and sought to assure Indians that the plotters behind the attack would not be spared.

The gathering, led by Bhutan monarch Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, thereafter joined the Prime Minister in offering prayers for those who lost their lives in the blast. Modi posted on X: “At the programme to mark the 70th birthday of His Majesty the Fourth King, the people of Bhutan expressed solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the blast in Delhi through a unique prayer. I will never forget this gesture.”

Since the Global Peace Prayer Festival was being organised by Bhutan along with the birth anniversary, a large gathering of monks was present at the Changlimithang Ground, offering an over-three-minute prayer.

The Piprahwa relics of Buddha that India recently acquired were on display at the festival, and Modi informed the gathering that Bhutan’s desire to have a Bhutanese temple and guest house in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi would soon materialise, with India providing the required land.

Two months ago, the Royal Bhutanese Temple was inaugurated in Rajgir “to make the shared spiritual heritage a big pillar of bilateral relations”.