regular-article-logo Wednesday, 07 January 2026

PM Modi speaks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reaffirm resolve against terrorism

Modi said they also exchanged views on the regional situation

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 07.01.26, 03:16 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on ways to further strengthen the India-Israel strategic partnership and reaffirming their shared commitment to combating terrorism.

In a post on X, Modi said the two leaders exchanged New Year greetings and discussed cooperation in the year ahead.

"Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead," Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The prime minister said the discussions also covered the regional situation, with both leaders underscoring their determination to jointly fight terrorism.

"We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination," he added.

Narendra Modi Benjamin Netanyahu India-Israel Ties
