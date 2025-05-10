MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 10 May 2025

PM Modi reviews security with defence chiefs amid border flare-up with Pakistan

Pakistan's military is moving its troops in the forward areas, India said on Saturday, as the two countries continued to attack each other's military facilities

PTI Published 10.05.25, 02:47 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a high level meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and others, amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a high level meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and others, amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, in New Delhi. PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with the top defence establishment to take stock of the emerging security situation amid the intensifying military conflict with Pakistan.

Modi met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the three service chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan to review the security scenario and chalk out strategies for the future course of action, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conflict with Pakistan has intensified with the armed forces responding proportionately and adequately to Pakistani attempts to target Indian installations.

Pakistan's military is moving its troops in the forward areas, India said on Saturday, as the two countries continued to attack each other's military facilities.

"The Pakistan military is observed to be moving their troops to the border areas," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said at a press briefing along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Five terrorists India’s Operation Sindoor killed: One got Pakistani Army guard of honour

India releases details of targets taken out and their links to the Pakistani military establishment
S Jaishankar
Quote left Quote right

India's approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT