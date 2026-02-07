PM Modi begins two-day Malaysia visit with focus on defence, economy and strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began a two-day visit to Malaysia, with the government signalling a renewed focus on defence cooperation and economic engagement as India looks to take its comprehensive strategic partnership with the Southeast Asian nation further.

In his departure statement, Modi said the visit would centre on expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, with discussions expected to cover security, trade, innovation and people-to-people ties.

“The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership,” Modi said.

“We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains,” he added.

The prime minister is scheduled to hold talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday.

The discussions are expected to lead to a set of agreements aimed at widening bilateral cooperation. India and Malaysia elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024.

During delegation-level talks, New Delhi is also expected to again raise the issue of the extradition of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who has been living in Malaysia.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit carries a “rich agenda and will give a major boost to the special partnership between India and Malaysia”.

Modi will also engage with the Indian diaspora during his visit. He is set to address members of the Indian community at an event in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday afternoon.

“I am also eager to meet the Indian community in Malaysia. Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world,” Modi said.

“Their immense contribution to Malaysia's progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provide a strong foundation to our historic friendship,” he added.