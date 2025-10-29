Vijayan slams Election Commission’s special voter list revision as undemocratic move

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday termed the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls "a direct challenge to the democratic process".

Vijayan said the Election Commission's decision to conduct the SIR at a time the state was preparing for local body elections was impractical. Assembly elections are due in Kerala next year.

The state's chief electoral office has started preliminary work for the SIR, including printing of forms and training of booth-level officers (BLOs), from Tuesday. It will continue till November 3. The enumerators will undertake door-to-door surveys between November 4 and December 12. The state government is concerned that the house visits will hamper preparations for the local body elections.

Vijayan said the EC's move to carry out the SIR in Kerala and other states "poses a serious challenge to the democratic process".

He said it raised doubts about the poll panel's intentions and could erode public trust in the country's electoral system.

"Even while the constitutional validity of the Bihar SIR is under the consideration of the Supreme Court, the move to extend the same process to other states cannot be viewed as innocent or impartial. Conducting such a special intensive revision — which requires long-term preparation and extensive consultation — in haste clearly indicates an attempt to undermine the people's mandate," Vijayan said.

He said the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution against the SIR.