Messi India tour organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail, sent to 14-day police custody over Kolkata chaos

Satadru Dutta, the chief organiser of Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi's 'GOAT Tour of India', was denied bail on Sunday and sent to 14-day police custody, a day after the Kolkata leg of the event dissolved into violent chaos at the Salt Lake stadium.

Dutta was produced before the Bidhannagar court after his arrest in connection with alleged mismanagement and public disorder at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as the Salt Lake Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he was brought to court, BJP workers staged a protest outside, raising slogans and accusing the organisers of cheating spectators.

The counsel, appearing for Datta, told the court that his client was being "victimised and framed", the officer said.

"We expect that the police investigation in the next 14 days will bring clarity," Datta's lawyer said.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday visited the venue for a first-hand inspection.

Bose, accompanied by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and senior police officers, inspected different parts of the stadium as part of his assessment of the incident, officials said.

Bose was "denied" entry into the Salt Lake stadium on Saturday, after chaos and crowd trouble at the venue marred Messi's event. He had found the gates closed and the stadium lights switched off on his arrival.

The governor had alleged that the move was intended to block his entry and sought a detailed explanation.

Bose had earlier dubbed the incident at the Salt Lake stadium a "dark day for the sports-loving people of Kolkata".

He had directed the state government to arrest the event organiser, holding them squarely responsible for the chaos, and also blamed the police for failing the government, the people and the chief minister.

What was supposed to be a marquee football spectacle turned into widespread violence and disorder at the stadium on Saturday after Messi’s brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance, his first at the venue since 2011, left large sections of the crowd frustrated.

They failed to catch a glimpse of their superstar despite having travelled from far and wide, paying hefty sums for tickets.

Around 50,000 spectators were present at the stadium, with ticket prices ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000, and reportedly rising to Rs 20,000 on the black market.

Fans were left watching helplessly as politicians, VVIPs, security personnel and entourages surrounded Messi, triggering resentment and chaos in the stands.

Broken plastic chairs, twisted metal barricades, torn banners, scattered footwear and damaged fibreglass seats were visible across multiple blocks. Cleaning and restoration work was halted to allow the committee to evaluate the extent of vandalism and identify failures in crowd flow and security deployment. Officials accompanying the panel documented the inspection through videography and photographs as part of the investigation.

Notably, members of a high-level inquiry committee, set up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also visited the stadium on Sunday to carry out their investigation.

The panel has been headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Ashim Kumar Ray, with Chief Secretary Pant and Home Secretary Nandini Chakravorty being its members.

Banerjee had apologised to Messi and football fans shortly after the incident and announced the formation of the high-level committee to fix responsibility and recommend corrective measures to prevent a repeat of such incidents at high-profile events.

Police officials said the probe would focus on ticketing, entry management, deployment of security personnel and coordination between organisers and authorities.

The inquiry committee is expected to submit its findings to the state government in the coming days, while police custody of the organiser is likely to be used to question him on planning, permissions and operational decisions linked to the event.